Panaji, May 3 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 2,703 to reach 98,088 on Monday, while 46 more patients succumbed to the infection, a state health department official said.

The toll mounted to1,320with the addition of 46 new deaths, he said.

Also, 1,255 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 70,929, the official said.

The coastal state now has 25,839 active cases, he said.

Goa has been reporting a very high test positivity rate - defined as proportion of samples that return positive among the total tested.

"With 6,013 new COVID-19 tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 6,69,520, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 98,088, new cases 2,703, death toll 1,320, discharged 70,929, active cases 25,839, samples tested so far 6,69,520.

The state government had imposed a four-day-long lockdown from April 29 to stem the COVID-19 spread.

The lockdown ended at 6 am on Monday, but Ports Minister Michael Lobo said the coronavirus-induced measure will remain in force in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa to break the chain of the viral infection.

