Panaji, Nov 7 (PTI) The coronavirus caseload of Goa increased by 31 to reach 1,78,312 on Sunday, while the death of one patient took the fatality count to 3,368, a health department official said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,74,644 after 43 of them got discharge from hospitals during the day.

The count of active cases in the coastal state is now 300, the official said.

"As 2,808 tests were carried out during the day, Goa's overall test count has not reached 14,85,972," he added.

The COVID-19 figures of Goa are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,312, new cases 31, death toll 3,368, recoveries 1,74,644, active cases 300, samples tested till date 14,85,972.

