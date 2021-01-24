Panaji, Jan 24 (PTI) The coronavirus caseload in Goa mounted to 52,920 on Sunday with the addition of 53 cases, a health department official said.

The recovery count in the state rose to 51,335 as 102 patients recuperated and got discharge during the day, he said.

As no patient died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 761, he said.

The number of active cases in the state is 824 now, the official said.

"A total of 1,162 tests were conducted during the day, which pushed the state's overall test count to4,39,616," he added.

