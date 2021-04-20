Panaji, Apr 20 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 1,160 and reached 69,312 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose by 26 and the recovery count by 440, an official said.

The state has so far seen 926 deaths and 60,145 people getting discharged, leaving it with 8,241 active cases, he added.

With 3,597 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,98,330, the official said.

In a tweet, the office of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that a high-level meeting would be held on Wednesday morning in Porvorim to announce "further action plan" to tackle the coronavirus situation in the state.

The CMO also tweeted that Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and apprised the latter of the state's preparedness to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 69,312, new cases 1,160, death toll 926, discharged 60,145, active cases 8,241, samples tested till date 5,98,330.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)