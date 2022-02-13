Panaji, Feb 13 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 131 fresh coronavirus positive cases with the infection rate at 7.69 per cent and four fatalities due to the viral infection, the state health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, 37 Injured as Overcrowded Bus Turns Turtle in Chitrakoot.

With the addition of new cases and fatalities, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 2,44,172 and the COVID-19 death toll to 3,773.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Days After Eloping, Burnt Body of 18-Year-Old Girl Found in Fields in Muzaffarnagar; Two Family Members Detained .

A total of 282 people were discharged after undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection, taking the number of recoveries in Goa to 2,38,066 so far, the bulletin said.

"With 1,702 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 18,53,515,” it said.

On January 23, 2022, Goa had reported 1,582 coronavirus positive cases with the positivity rate reaching 40.18 per cent.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,44,172, new cases 131, death toll 3,773, discharged 238066, active cases 2333, samples tested till date 1853515.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)