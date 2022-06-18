Panaji, Jun 18 (PTI) Goa on Saturday reported 139 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,47,073, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,833, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: ED Arrests Appasaheb Ramachandra Deshmukh, Treasurer of SCSES, in Money Laundering Case.

The recovery count increased by 77 during the day to reach 2,42,507, leaving the coastal state with 733 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Swiggy Delivery Agent Sends 'MISS YOU' Texts to Delhi Based Woman in Delhi.

With 1,182 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests went up to 19,67,801, the official informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,47,073, New cases 139, Death toll 3,833, Discharged 2,42,507, Active cases 733, Samples tested to date 19,67,801.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)