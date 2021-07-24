Panaji, Jul 24 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 144 and reached 1,70,416 on Saturday, while the toll remained unchanged at 3,126 and 213 people got discharged, an official said.

The recovery count in the state is 1,66,052, while the active caseload is 1,238, the official informed.

With 5,991 samples being examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 10,27,335, he added.

