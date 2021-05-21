Panaji, May 21 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 1,625 and reached 1,43,192 on Friday, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 3,075 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state stands at 2,302 and the recovery count is 1,21,562, leaving it with 19,328 active cases, he said.

With 5,063 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 7,78,828.

