Panaji, Nov 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,78,510 after 25 cases were detected on Monday, while the death toll increased by one to touch 3,375, an official said.

Also Read | Face Mask Mistake: Man Slashes Wrong Woman Thinking She Was His Ex-Wife, Arrested.

The discharge of 15 people during the day took the recovery count to 1,74,885, leaving the state with 250 active cases, he said.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant B.1.X Found in France.

With 2,175 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,08,457, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,510, new cases 25, death toll 3375, discharged 174885, active cases 250, samples tested till date 15,08,457.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)