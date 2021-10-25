Panaji, Oct 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,77,915 after 29 cases were detected on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged during the day at 3,358, an official said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Two Stab Youth to Death Over Argument Regrading Matchbox in Mohali, Arrested.

The recovery count increased by 59 on Monday to touch 1,74,042, leaving the state with 515 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Health Update: West Bengal Governor Admitted to AIIMS After Testing Positive for Malaria.

With 3,002 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,52,375, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,77,915, new cases 29, death toll 3358, discharged 174042, active cases 515, samples tested till date 14,52,375.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)