Panaji, Feb 7 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 42 and reached 53,880 on Sunday, while the day also saw two deaths and 48 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state has now reached 772, while the recovery count is 52,347, leaving it with 761 active cases, he added.

With 1,017 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,62,011.

