Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the state-of-the-art headquarters of the 6th Commando Battalion at Ambikapur in Sadiya on Friday, marking a major boost to Assam's security preparedness.

According to the press release, spread across 331 bighas and built at a cost of Rs 160 crore, the modern campus is set to accommodate 400 commandos with world-class infrastructure and operational readiness.

Equipped with an advanced barrack, a three-storey command building, surveillance towers and specialised training facilities, including a parade ground, shooting range and drill shed, the complex is expected to become a force multiplier toward a safer Assam, said the release.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several important projects in Sadiya. Among the projects he inaugurated virtually are the new building of Sadiya Government Higher Secondary School at Chapakhowa, constructed at a cost of Rs 10.37 crore, and an RCC bridge connecting Hospital Chariali and Tupasingha Ghat, built at a cost of Rs 51.20 crore.

As per the release, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for multiple projects, including a multi-purpose indoor stadium complex at Kakopathar constructed at a cost of Rs 25.49 crore, development of Bir Lachit Stadium complex at Chapakhowa with Rs 10.89 crore, construction of a statue and park of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika near Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, infrastructure development of Khing Khing Baitho Temple at Dangari in Tinsukia with a financial outlay of 25.21 crore, installation of an 11 KV power line in the border area of Tengapani (Rs 1.89 crore), upgradation of the road from the last portion of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge connecting road at Islamapur to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border outpost (Rs 50.43 crore), upgradation of the road from Kakopathar on National Highway 15 to Dangari on National Highway 115 via Borali Gaon under Asom Mala 3.0 (Rs 33.74 crore).

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that after the formation of the government in 2021, a decision was taken to establish five new commando battalions in the state.

"Earlier, Assam had only one such battalion. Considering the importance of national security and Assam's geographical location, headquarters were planned at Damcherra (Hailakandi), Daldali (Karbi Anglong), Geleki (Sivasagar), Pabhoi (Biswanath), and Ambikapur (Tinsukia). The fifth battalion headquarters was inaugurated at Pabhoi on 4 October last year," he said.

The newly inaugurated Sixth Assam Police Commando Battalion headquarters at Ambikapur has been constructed over 331 bighas of land at a cost of Rs 160 crore.

Terming the formation of six commando battalions in a state like Assam a matter of pride, the Chief Minister said that the headquarters at Diphu is ready for inauguration, and construction work for three more battalion headquarters is progressing.

He stated that the battalion at Sadiya will help create a secure environment along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and will also serve as a centre for advanced training of Assam Police personnel. The presence of the battalion is expected to contribute to the socio-economic development of Ambikapur.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that vacant posts in the Assam Police are being filled annually. Recently, 5,000 appointments were made, and the recruitment process for another 5,000 posts is underway.

He said that the establishment of the commando headquarters at Ambikapur would inspire local youth from Sadiya to join the Assam Police and that the government would prepare them for recruitment through this initiative.

He stated that Assam Police has transformed into one of the leading police forces in the country. Over the past five years, registered cases in Assam have declined from 1.33 lakh to 37,000, and pending cases have reduced from 1.34 lakh to 11,000. Owing to its efficiency, states like Goa and Manipur are sending their police personnel to the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy for training.

He expressed confidence that Assam Police would continue to uphold its reputation and ensure public safety while ensuring the speedy disposal of criminal cases.

Highlighting various welfare measures implemented over the past five years, such as Orunodoi, MMUA, Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu, free rice distribution, essential commodities like pulses, sugar, and salt at subsidised rates, recruitment of 1.6 lakh youth into government jobs through transparent processes, development of roads and bridges, and land pattas for indigenous people, the Chief Minister said that development initiatives have touched every region and every village of Assam.

He stated that collective efforts have made a developed Assam possible and expressed hope that the state would continue to grow into one of the leading states in the country.

He also called for tree plantation in the vacant land within the battalion campus and suggested cultivating bamboo to supply to Numaligarh Refinery.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, MP Pradan Baruah, MLA Bolin Chetia, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tiwari, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

