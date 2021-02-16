Panaji, Feb 16 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 48 and reached 54,323 on Tuesday, while the toll rose by three and the recovery count by 66 during the day, an official said.

Goa has so far seen 784 deaths from the infection while 53,035 have recovered, leaving it with 504 active cases, he added.

With 1,608 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,75,057, the official said.

