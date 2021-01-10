Panaji, Jan 10 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 51,856 after 61 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw one death and 100 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the state is now 747 and the recovery count is 50,277, leaving it with 832 active cases, he added.

With 1,523 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,16,392, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 51,856, new cases 66, death toll 747, discharged 50,277, active cases 832, samples tested till date 4,16,392.

