Panaji, Jun 30 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 count reached 1,315 on Tuesday as 64 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, with Sankhalim in North Goa accounting for 27 of them and Curtorim in the southern part of the state for 31.

The number of active cases in the state is 716 as 596 people have recovered and three have lost their lives to the infection, an official said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 60 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

Mangor Hill and Zuarinagar in Vasco, and Moti Dongor in Margao have been declared containment areas.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,315, new cases: 64, deaths: 03, discharged: 596, active cases 716, Samples tested till date: 66,491.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Minister Nitin Raut Hits Back at Sharad Pawar For Chiding Rahul Gandhi on India-China Face-Off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)