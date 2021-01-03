Panaji, Jan 3 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 65 and reached 51,295 on Sunday, while two patients died and 83 recovered during the day, an official said.

The toll in the state is now 741 and the recovery count stands at 49,653, leaving it with 901 active cases, he added.

With 1,322 samples examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests conducted in Goa went up to 4,03,611.

