Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar is set to open its gates to the public from March 16, marking the official start of the spring season in Kashmir.

Director of Floriculture Kashmir, Mathoora Masoom, confirmed that the garden is ready to welcome visitors with a record-breaking floral display.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also introduced online ticket booking facilities for the upcoming tulip season, making it easier for tourists and local visitors to plan their visit.

Speaking to ANI, Masoom said, "The Tulip Garden will be opened to the public from March 16th. The Chief Minister will inaugurate it... Like every year, we have made efforts to improve the garden... This time we have planted 18 lakh tulips... More than 70 varieties have been planted... The facility of purchasing tickets through the online medium is also being started... We are trying to provide all kinds of facilities to the people... People will be encouraged to come, enjoy and maintain a clean environment in the garden... We hope that their experience will be beautiful and better."

Affectionately known for its breathtaking vistas, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden boasts not only a splendid array of tulips but also provides sanctuary to an array of other flower species.

Daffodils, Hyacinths, Roses, Ranunculi, Muscaria, and Iris blooms flourish alongside the iconic tulips, creating a mesmerising tapestry of colours and fragrances that captivates visitors.

Earlier this month, the Wular-Manasbal Development Authority (WMDA) launched a dredging and cleanliness drive at the historic Manasbal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir to restore its ecological health and enhance its natural beauty.

Chief Executive Officer Ahsan-ul-Haq Chisti said the dredging, which had not been carried out for several years, was initiated four to five months ago to remove silt, clear blocked water channels, and increase the lake's carrying capacity.

According to Chisti, around 1.3 square kilometres of the lake area has been dredged so far, and nearly 7,000 cubic metres of weeds have been manually removed. He said the initiative is already yielding positive results, with the return of migratory birds to the lake after several decades.

Chisti also urged local stakeholders, including fishermen, lotus stem collectors and boatmen, to cooperate with the authorities to help conserve the lake and maintain its ecological balance.

Resident Abdul Ahmad said, "For many years, the lake was getting filled with weeds and silt, which affected fishing and the overall water flow. After the dredging work started, we can see a visible improvement, and we hope the lake will return to its earlier condition."

Another resident, Sajad Ahmad, said the return of migratory birds has brought hope for the local community. "We have started seeing more birds visiting the lake again. This is a positive sign that the ecosystem is recovering. We appreciate the efforts taken by the authorities to clean and conserve the lake," he said.

Residents have welcomed the dredging and cleanliness drive, saying the initiative will help restore the lake's ecosystem and improve their livelihoods. (ANI)

