Panaji, Aug 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,71,883 on Sunday with the addition of 69 cases, while the day also saw one death, which took the toll to 3,160, an official said.

The state's recovery count increased by 87 during the day to reach 1,67,736, leaving it with 987 active cases, he said.

With 4,867 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 10,93,954, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,71,883, new cases 69, death toll 3160, discharged 167736, active cases 987, samples tested till date 10,93,954.

