Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,70,491 on Sunday after 75 cases were detected during the day, while the death toll rose by six to touch 3,132, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 1,66,201 after 149 people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,158 active cases, he said.

With 3,448 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 10,30,783, he added.

