Panaji, Apr 17 (PTI) Goa on Saturday reported 762 fresh coronavirus positive case and four deaths, taking the tally of infections to 66,261 and the toll to 872, a health official said, adding that the state is now left with 6,643 active cases.

A total of 436 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Goa to 58,746, he said.

With 3,494 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 5,88,751, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 66,261, new cases 762, death toll 872, discharged 58,746, active cases 6,643, samples tested till date 5,88,751.

