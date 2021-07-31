Panaji, Jul 31 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 94 and reached 1,71,146 on Saturday, while the day also saw one death and 128 recoveries, an official said.

The state's toll is 3,147 and the number of people discharged so far is 1,66,941, leaving it with an active caseload of 1,058, he said.

With 4,774 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 10,56,184, he added.

