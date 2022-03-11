Panaji (Goa) [India], March 11 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahesh S Amonkar, who contested Goa Assembly elections from Margao constituency resigned from the party on Friday citing "lack of support and negligence".

Amonkar's resignation comes a day after the results of the Goa Assembly polls where TMC failed to open its account.

Also Read | German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Enters Semifinals With Victory Over HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out.

"I, Mahesh S Amonkar, member and former candidate for General Assembly Elections 2022 (31-Margao Constituency) of All India Trinamool Congress Party, Goa, has decided to resign from all positions including party membership of All India Trinamool Congress due to lack of support and negligence from the designated AITC and I-PAC team during the General Assembly Elections 2022. This may be regarded as my resignation letter," said Amonkar his letter to Goa TMC president Kiran Kandolkar.

The results of the Goa Assembly polls were declared on Thursday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats.

Also Read | Mumbai: Water Supply to be Hit in Dadar, Worli on March 14, 15 Due to Repair Work on Tansa Main Pipeline.

Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the tally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)