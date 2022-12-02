Panaji, Dec 2 (PTI) Two persons hailing from Nepal were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a Russian woman on the first day of her visit to Goa, a police official said on Friday.

Also Read | CM Ibrahim, Karnataka JDS President Slams BJP, Wakf Board, Says 'Exclusive Colleges for Muslim Girls in State Not a Good Idea'.

The 37-year-woman was raped in a hotel in Calangute in North Goa on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Murders Shopping Mall Worker, Mutilates Face To Fake Own Death; Arrested.

"The two accused, both 23, were working as room boys in the hotel. They were held on Friday. The woman had arrived from Russia on Thursday itself," said Calangute police station inspector Dattaguru Sawant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)