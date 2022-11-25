Panaji, Nov 25 (PTI) An offence has been registered against three persons, one of them a doctor, after a woman became critically ill due to drug overdose in North Goa, police said on Friday.

The police have registered an FIR against a doctor from Varanasi, his woman friend and a drug peddler under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a senior official from Calangute police station said.

The doctor and his friend had arrived in Goa on November 19 and had attended a party at a nightclub in Anjuna, he said.

“After returning from the party, the woman took ill at the hotel, from where she was shifted to a government-run health facility nearby,” the official said.

As her condition worsened, the woman was shifted to a private hospital near Panaji, where she is currently being treated for suspected drug overdose, he said.

While no arrests have been made in this regard, a case has been registered against the doctor, his woman friend and a drug peddler, the official said.

