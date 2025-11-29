New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Goa will elect its new Zilla Panchayats on December 20, with the State Election Commission announcing the schedule for polls to 50 constituencies across North and South Goa.

According to the EC, a total of 8.68 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots, as the Model Code of Conduct comes into immediate effect across all ZP jurisdictions. The Commission has also released updated electoral rolls, finalised the reservation of seats, and deployed observers and enforcement teams to ensure smooth and transparent polling.

As per the EC, the Electoral roll adopted from the Goa Legislative Assembly rolls is as of 1 January 2025.

There are nine reserved seats for women, seven for OBCs, and one for SCs and STs in North Goa. In South Goa, 10 seats are reserved for women, 6 for OBCs, and 5 for STs.

There are 1284 polling booths, with 658 in North Goa and 626 in South Goa.

Voting will be conducted by ballot, as per the Election Commission.

A total of 8,68,637 voters will exercise their right on December 20, comprising 420431 male voters and 448201 females.

According to the poll body, the candidates can file their nominations between December 1-9. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on December 10.

The voting will be held on December 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22.

Notably, the ZP elections will be a crucial battle between the parties before the Goa Assembly elections in 2027.

In the last Goa Assembly polls, held in 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 20 seats. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party won two seats.

The Congress won 11 seats and Aam Aadmi Party won two. Independent candidates won three seats with two secured by others.

Meanwhile, Goa Congress on Friday held a "comprehensive training-cum-awareness session on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)" in Panjim.

The party posted on X, "GPCC led by @INCGoa President @amitspatkar conducted a comprehensive training-cum-awareness session on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Panjim, bringing together BLA-1, BLA-2 representatives and Block Presidents from every constituency. Senior VP @MKShaikGoa, South Goa LS @ViriatoFern, @TuhinaaChndrskr and Nishant Mandal led the training, empowering our teams with the knowledge needed to safeguard the voters' list."

"The Congress Party stands unwavering in its mission to protect every Goan's fundamental right to vote and we will resist every single attempt of #VoteChori in Goa, no matter who tries it," the party emphasised. (ANI)

