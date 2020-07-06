Panaji (Goa) [India], July 6 (ANI): A total of 52 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 1,813.

At present, there are 745 active cases in the state while 1,061 have recovered and seven succumbed to the virus, according to the bulletin.

Moreover, 23 patients are in the isolation ward and 122 are under quarantine at various residences/hotels in the state. (ANI)

