Panaji (Goa) [India], July 26 (ANI): Goa on Sunday reported 175 more COVID-19 cases taking the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 4,861, said the state health department.

There are 1,549 active cases in the state and 3,277 patients have recovered from the infection.

Also Read | Punjab Govt to Provide Plasma Free of Cost to COVID-19 Patients in State-Run Hospital: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at 35.

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 13,85,522, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Construction: Time Capsule to be Placed 2000 Feet Below Surface, Says Temple Trust.

The total COVID-19 positive cases include 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added. With 705 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 32,063. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)