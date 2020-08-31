Panaji, Aug 31 (PTI) Goa on Monday reported 414 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections in the state to 17,418, a health department official said.

With nine people succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 192, he said.

A total of 391 people were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 13,577.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,418, new cases 414, deaths 192, discharged 13,577, active cases 3,649, samples tested till date 1,99,224.

