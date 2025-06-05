Dehradun, Jun 5 (PTI) Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Central Command, on Thursday flagged off a motorcycle expedition 'Kumaon Quest' aimed at engaging the youth, promoting women empowerment and border tourism in Kumaon hills.

The nine-day expedition will navigate through the rugged and picturesque terrain of the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand with focus on promoting national initiatives such as the Agnipath Scheme, Join Indian Army and the Vibrant Village Programme, a press release issued by the PIB's defence wing said.

Led by a woman officer, the rally embodies the spirit of Nari Shakti (women power), setting a powerful example of leadership, courage and inclusivity in the armed forces.

The expedition during its journey will undertake interactive sessions with NCC cadets offering career guidance and insight into the Army way of life, felicitation ceremonies to honour Veer Naris and war veterans in the remote regions of Pithoragarh and Didihat, promote border and adventure tourism thereby supporting economic development in remote and rural areas.

The expedition is being conducted in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp Ltd., aimed at fostering national pride and social outreach.

