Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 17 (ANI): The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army made a visit to the Special National Integration Camp organized by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Wokha, Nagaland, a release from PRO, Nagaland, Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

This unique camp, aimed at fostering unity and national integration among the youth, brought together NCC cadets from across the country to celebrate the diverse cultural fabric of India.

During the visit, the GOC interacted with the cadets, commending their discipline, enthusiasm, and commitment to national integration.

Addressing the gathering, the GOC emphasized the critical role of youth in shaping the future of the nation and lauded the NCC's contribution to nurturing leadership, character, and a spirit of service among young citizens, added the statement.

As part of the visit, the GOC also inaugurated the Nagaland State Day celebrations at the camp. The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland, featuring traditional dances, music, and exhibitions that highlighted the state's unique identity and contributions to the nation, read the statement further.

The vibrant celebrations provided an opportunity for the cadets to experience and appreciate the diversity of India's North-eastern region.

The event was graced by senior officers of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NCC officials, civil dignitaries, ex-servicemen and local community leaders, who expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the NCC in promoting national unity and cultural exchange.

The Special National Integration Camp at Wokha stands as a testament to the NCC's enduring mission of instilling a sense of pride and unity in the youth, fostering a stronger and more inclusive India. (ANI)

