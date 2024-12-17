New Delhi, December 17: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday pitched for the paper votes while pointing towards a significant technical failure during the voting process for the introduction of the 129th Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament. “Funnily enough while voting on the introduction of the 129th Constitution Amendment Bill, the electronic voting in Parliament failed. Many votes were not counted. It was the paper vote which reflected the accurate tally at the end,” the Congress MP wrote on X.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill for ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE Bill) in the Lok Sabha. The bills secured 269 votes in favour and 198 against, after which the proceedings were briefly adjourned. The tabling of the ONOE Bill set the stage for yet another showdown in Parliament as Opposition parties stood in protest, demanding its withdrawal over its ‘anti-constitutional and anti-democratic’ nature. One Nation, One Election: Bill for Simultaneous General and State Assembly Polls Tabled in Lok Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Gaurav Gogoi Points Out Technical Glitches During Introduction of ONOE Bill

Congress leaders, in a scathing critique of the government, demanded that the Bill be withdrawn immediately. Home Minister Amit Shah rebutted the charge and said that it has become a habit of the Congress party to oppose progressive legislation. The TDP, a key BJP ally expressed unwavering support to the ONOE Bill and said that this will not only ease India’s fiscal burden but will also cut down the electoral expenses by more than 40 per cent. BJP Likely to Serve Notices to 20 MPs for Skipping 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Vote in Lok Sabha, Say Sources.

Gaurav Gogoi on ONOE Bill

I oppose the BJP’s attempt to subvert the Indian constitution and undermine the right to vote of every Indian citizen. The draconian laws aim to do away with five year term of legislative assemblies, which is sacrosanct as per the Constitution of India. The bills give extra… pic.twitter.com/xJgwQnSI34 — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 17, 2024

TMC, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM Oppose ONOE Bill

Among the parties who vociferously opposed the ONOE Bill were the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, the Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM and more. All of them called the Bill an assault on the Constitution and a brazen attempt to ‘kill democracy and bring authoritarianism and dictatorship.’ The AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, voicing opposition to the Bill, said that this legislation was being brought to finish off all regional parties.

