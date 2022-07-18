Amaravati, Jul 18 (PTI) Flood in river Godavari showed a significant decline on Monday as the discharge fell to 21.44 lakh cusecs even as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Collectors of affected districts to step up relief measures.

The Chief Minister held a videoconference with the Collectors and senior officials and asked them to start distributing relief to all affected families in the next 48 hours.

"Water level is gradually falling. However, continue the relief camps wherever required. Ensure supply of food and quality drinking water. Also focus on sanitation," the Chief Minister said.

He wanted the officials concerned to enumerate the damages to properties, agricultural and horticultural crops in ten days.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take measures for prevention of communicable diseases in the aftermath of the flood.

He said there was no dearth of money and whatever additional quantum of funds required would be sanctioned to the affected districts.

