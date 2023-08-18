Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Public Works Minister in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Thursday informed that the Central Government has approved Rs 2643.01 crores for the upgradation of 254 roads in rural areas for the year 2023-24 under Batch-1 of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III).

The Minister has expressed gratitude to the Central Government and especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and also thanked the Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for constantly raising the issues of state interests before the Centre.

Also Read | Jharkhand Well Collapse: Five Killed After Portion of Well Collapses in Village in Ranchi District, Says CM Hemant Soren; Toll Still Unknown.

Vikramaditya Singh said, "Under PMGSY-III, Batch-I, the upgradation work of 254 roads in rural areas of the state, with a total length of around 2683 km, will be done. The Centre's share of the sanctioned amount would be Rs. 2372.59 crore while the State's share would be Rs. 270.42 crore."

The Public Works Minister said that the state government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Sukhu was effectively raising the issues of state's interest before the Union government. He said that recently, he also met the Union Rural Development Minister twice and once, along with MP Lok Sabha and State Congress President, Pratibha Singh and urged the Union Minister to approve this amount at the earliest.

Also Read | FloodWatch: Government Launches Mobile App To Disseminate Information on Advanced Forecasts Up to Seven Days.

He said, "The proposal sent by Himachal Pradesh was considered in the meeting of the Empowered Committee held on 12th June 2023. Based on the recommendation of the committee and the compliance report submitted by the State Government, the Union Ministry has now approved the same."

Vikramaditya Singh said that due to heavy rains, road infrastructure has suffered the most in the state. The state government and the Public Works Department were working on a war footing to restore all the main roads and clear the blocked ones. He said that PMGSY-III would help in upgrading and improving roads at the village level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)