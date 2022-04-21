New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Gold prices declined by Rs 46 to Rs 52,357 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday in line with weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had finished at Rs 52,403 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 103 to Rs 67,968 per kg from Rs 68,071 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,949 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.03 per ounce.

"Gold prices kept lower trading range on strong US bond yields despite a weaker dollar," Dilip Parmar, Retail Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

