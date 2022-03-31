New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Gold prices in the national capital on Thursday declined by Rs 117 to Rs 51,542 per 10 grams in line with weak international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,659 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 693 to Rs 66,905 per kg from Rs 67,598 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee advanced by 14 paise to close at 75.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.

In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,926 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.77 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.38 per cent down at USD 1,926 per ounce on Thursday," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

