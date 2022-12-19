New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Gold price rose Rs 231 to Rs 54,652 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 54,421 per 10 gram.

Silver also climbed Rs 784 to Rs 68,255 per kilogram.

"Gold prices traded higher in the Asian trading hours. Comex gold prices are trading up by 0.32 per cent at USD 1,795 per ounce," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,795.8 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.30 per ounce.

