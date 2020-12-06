Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI): Gold paste concealed in bandage and jeans was seized at the airport here, Customs authorities said on Sunday.

The value of the gold was Rs 14.73 lakh and it was being smuggled here from passengers who had arrived from Dubai, they said.

Also Read | NDA Ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Supports Bharat Bandh, to Decide on December 8 on Snapping Ties With BJP.

The authorities' suspicion was aroused when they noticed an abnormal bulge on the back of a passenger and stopped the person for a check.

The check yielded a bandage which had two packets of gold paste of 24 carat, a press release said.

Also Read | Anti-Conversion Law: Husband, His Brother Booked in UP’s Moradabad on Complaint of 22-Year-Old Wife’s Mother.

Similarly, the yellow metal in paste form was found in pouches stitched into the bottom of jeans of two other passengers, the release said.

The quantity of gold seized over the last 24 hours was 289 gms worth Rs 14.73 lakh, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)