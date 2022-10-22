Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) Over five kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.60 crore was seized in two separate incidents at the airport here, the Customs department said on Saturday.

In the first incident on October 20, the department authorities recovered gold in paste form from three passengers who arrived here from Mumbai. As many as 13 bundles of gold in paste form was recovered from them, a press release said.

In the other incident, one gold bar was recovered while rummaging through the arrival hall of the airport on October 21.

In total, 5.93 kg of gold worth Rs 2.60 crore was retrieved in the two incidents under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

An investigation was on, the release said.

