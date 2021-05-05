Chennai, May 5 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 28 lakh has been seized from an air passenger who had arrived at the airport here from Dubai, Customs said on Wednesday.

The passenger, belonging to Puducherry, has been arrested, a press release from the Customs said here.

Three bundles of gold paste had been concealed by the arrested person in his rectum, the release said.

"On personal search, three bundles of gold paste, weighing 668 grams, were recovered from (his) rectum. On extraction, 578 gm of gold valued at Rs 28 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act. He was arrested," it said.

Further investigations have begun, it added.

