Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 4 (ANI): One person was arrested after the Customs department seized 706 grams gold valued at Rs 35.5 lakhs from two passengers who arrived here from Dubai.

In a tweet, the Customs Department of Chennai said, "706 gms gold valued at Rs 35.5 lakhs seized under Customs Act from two pax who arrived by flight 6E 66 from Dubai on November 3. Six bundles of gold paste concealed in the rectum were recovered. One person has been arrested in this case."

The arrested person has a prior record of an offence, the department added. (ANI)

