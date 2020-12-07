Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 (ANI): Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 147 gms gold valued at Rs 7.5 lakhs on Sunday.

It was concealed under a medical bandage stuck on the back of the passenger.

In a separate incident, Customs also seized 142gms gold worth Rs 7.2 lakhs from two passengers. (ANI)

