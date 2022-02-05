By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The fees of 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges will now be at par with government medical colleges of that particular State/UT, said the National Medical Commission on Saturday.

"After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the fee of the 50 per cent seats in the private medical colleges and deemed universities should be at par with the fee in the government medical colleges of that particular State and UT. The benefit of this fee structure would be first made available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats, but are limited to the extent of 50 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college/deemed university.

"However, if the government quota seats are less than 50 per cent of total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail the benefit of a fee equivalent to the government medical college fees, based purely on the merit," added the notification.

Experts in the medical fraternity welcome the Centre's move.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Vikas Bhatia, Executive Director, AIIMS Bibinagar said, "It is a welcoming decision as it will help meritorious and deserving students having financial constraints. The opportunities for such aspirants have been enhanced. The country needs the best doctors and it is a good decision."

Hailing the decision, Dr Anil Chandna, executive member, Dental Council of India (DCI) said, "I think it was a long time due. It is the right decision is in the right direction. This will benefit to meritorious students and society by large. Deemed universities were charging an exuberant fee which was beyond the budget of students from the middle class. Meritorious students who can not afford these higher fees can pursue their dreams in the medical field."

National Medical Commission is entitled to frame guidelines for the determination of fees and all other charges in respect of fifty per cent. Of seats in private medical institutions and deemed to be universities which are governed under the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. (ANI)

