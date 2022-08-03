Patna, August 3: A goods train got derailed in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday, causing disruption in rail traffic. According to Virendra Kumar, the chief public relations officer of East Central Railway, some bogeys of the train jumped the tracks between Islampur and Hilsa stations around 5 pm.

However, no one was injured, he said. A crane and an accident relief train have been dispatched to the site of the mishap for clearing the tracks, he added. Two Coaches of Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special Train Derail Between Silaut and Siho Stations in Bihar, No Casualties Reported.

Two passenger trains running between Islampur and Patna have been cancelled, while the Islampur-Hatia Express was being run on a diverted route, Kumar said.

