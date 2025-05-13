Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 13 (ANI) Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said that the state government is working to develop religious tourist destinations in the state.

Dr. Saha was addressing the Vaishakhi Buddha Purnima Celebration at Venuban Vihar, Buddha Mandir, Agartala on Monday.

He said that when Buddha Purnima comes, not only Buddhists but also people from all religions come together and observe this day.

"Today is a very holy and significant day. On this day, Rajkumar Siddhartha Gautama was born in Lumbini village of Nepal in a royal family. Despite being from a royal family, to understand sadness, suffering, and inevitability he left his birth place. We must work for peace, and peace must prevail in the world; only then will the country and state move forward. We are also working in the same direction. Tripura was once gripped by terrorism, but today Tripura has no terrorism as everyone has surrendered. Tripura is now a terrorist-free state," he said.

Dr. Saha said that the United Nations has officially recognized Buddha Purnima as Vesak Day, and for that reason, it is celebrated across the world.

"I also used to visit this place. It feels like this day is not only for Buddhists but for everyone. Many people from outside come here to visit Venuban Vihar. Lord Buddha has taught us how to rise above the mind and intellect and realize the truth. Gautama Buddha shared many messages with us based on his experiences. If we speak of the message of non-violence from Gautama Buddha but do not implement it in reality, then nothing will happen. Whenever we speak, we must choose our words properly, or else it hurts people. We see some politicians use words that confuse people. We should not say anything that may create a negative impact," said Dr. Saha.

He said that Mahamuni Pagoda, a significant Buddhist shrine located in Manu Bankul, Sabroom, is a holy spot famous among many Buddhists from outside the state.

"Every day, around 700 people visit it. It is also identified as a tourism spot, and the economy will develop as a result. The state government is working to develop religious tourist spots, and plans have already been undertaken. We have been working to develop the Mahamuni Pagoda as well," he added.

During the event, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Ramakrishna Mission Principal Swami Shubhakarananda Maharaj, Dhammadipa International Buddhist University Acharya Venerable Dr. Dhammapiya, Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Venerable Khemachara, In-charge Principal of Venuban Vihar, and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

