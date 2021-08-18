Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Various Union Government agencies and scientists studied the rocks at the site of a landslide in the Nigul Sari region of Kinnaur on Wednesday.

Chief Engineer of Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, RO Ministry, DRDO scientists, Chief Engineer of National Highways Authority of India, Ministry of Mines are a part of this study, which is being done in order to find solutions to prevent future disasters and huge damages.

KL Suman, the Executive Engineer of National highway Authority of India said: "Chief Engineers of Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, Ministry of Mines, RO Ministry, DRDO scientists and Chief Engineer of National Authority of India did the inspection of the site of the accident. It was done with an aim to identify causes of landslides, techniques and solutions to be used to prevent more such disasters and consequent damages in future. Data has been obtained and the study will be done on a scientific basis. A report will be submitted to us so that we are able to start our work."

Besides this, study and observation of other potentially hazardous areas were carried out.

A massive landslide had hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district where a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble on August 11.

Twnety-eight people died in the event and 13 were safely evacuated. Some dogs, cows and goats were also killed in the incident. (ANI)

