New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country and "security of state and public order"'

The Ministry of Information Technology said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Also Read | TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

The release said that the Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures. At the same time, there have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians," said the release.

Also Read | Government of India Bans 59 Mobile Apps Including Tik Tok, UC Browser And Other Chinese Apps: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps, the release said.

This Ministry also received many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps.

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace", the release said.

The apps which have been banned are:

1. TikTok2. Shareit3. Kwai4. UC Browser5. Baidu map6. Shein7. Clash of Kings8. DU battery saver9. Helo10. Likee11. YouCam makeup12. Mi Community13. CM Browers14. Virus Cleaner15. APUS Browser16. ROMWE17. Club Factory18. Newsdog19. Beutry Plus20. WeChat21. UC News22. QQ Mail23. Weibo24. Xender25. QQ Music26. QQ Newsfeed27. Bigo Live28. SelfieCity29. Mail Master30. Parallel Space31. Mi Video Call - Xiaomi32. WeSync33. ES File Explorer34. Viva Video - QU Video Inc35. Meitu36. Vigo Video37. New Video Status38. DU Recorder39. Vault- Hide40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio41. DU Cleaner42. DU Browser43. Hago Play With New Friends44. Cam Scanner45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile46. Wonder Camera47. Photo Wonder48. QQ Player49. We Meet50. Sweet Selfie51. Baidu Translate52. Vmate53. QQ International54. QQ Security Center55. QQ Launcher56. U Video57. V fly Status Video58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)