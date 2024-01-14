Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the celebrations of the eighth Armed Forces Veterans' Day by addressing a Veterans' Rally at Air Force Station in Kanpur on Sunday.

Around 1,000 ex-servicemen attended the event. The Defence Minister interacted with them and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the heroes for their selfless service to the motherland.

He emphasised that the veterans hold a special place in the heart of every Indian.

"Our soldiers rise above family, caste & creed and only think about the nation. They effectively carry out their duties as they know for a fact that if the nation is secure, everything is safe. This gives them the moral strength to face every challenge," he said.

Rajnath Singh reasserted the unwavering commitment of the Ministry of Defence towards the welfare of ex-servicemen, stating that from implementing the One Rank One Pension scheme to providing health care and re-employment, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure the well-being of the veterans.

He added that while the government is making more efforts as the nation is progressing, it is also a collective responsibility of the people to treat the soldiers and their dependents as their own families and ensure that they stand with them always.

He appealed to the people to further strengthen their will to honour the retired as well as the serving soldiers.

The Defence Minister pointed out that the bravery, integrity, professionalism and humanity of the Indian soldiers is respected and recognised not just by the whole country, but by the entire world.

"The bravery of our soldiers who fought in the First & Second World Wars are remembered with respect across the globe. We, Indians, too not only respect our soldiers, but also those of other countries. In this 1971 war, more than 90,000 soldiers of Pakistan surrendered to India. We could have treated them in any way we wanted, but such is our culture and tradition that we adopted a completely humanitarian attitude and sent them back to their country with full respect. Such treatment of enemy soldiers is one of the golden chapters of humanity," he said.

On the occasion, the Home Minister laid a wreath at the war memorial and paid homage to the heroes for their supreme sacrifice and dedicated service.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Maintenance Command Air Marshal Vibhas Pande and Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Kanpur Air Commodore MK Praveen were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

The Chief of the Air Staff acknowledged the contributions of the veterans whose resilient spirit, leadership and vision laid the foundation of today's Indian Air Force (IAF). He informed that nearly 1.85 lakh IAF pensioners have been migrated on the System for Pension Administration-Raksha (SPARSH) platform, a web-based integrated system in place for sanction and disbursement of defence pension.

He added that as a part of the 'Service at Doorstep' concept, SPARSH Service Centres established at every Air Force station have been helping the veterans address issues more effectively and comprehensively.

The Veterans' Day is being celebrated on January 14, 2024, at multiple locations pan India to pay respects to the ex-servicemen for their selfless duty and sacrifices and reinforce solidarity towards the Next of Kin of these bravehearts.

Wreath-laying ceremonies and Veterans' Rallies are being organised in Srinagar, Pathankot, Delhi, Kanpur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Mumbai, Secunderabad, Kochi and several other places to mark the day.

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on January 14 every year to recognise the service rendered by the First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. The day was first celebrated in 2016 and it is commemorated every year since by hosting such interactive events in honour of the Ex-Servicemen. (ANI)

