Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Government Doon Medical College Designated as Centre of Excellence for Management of COVID-19

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 05:57 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Government Doon Medical College Designated as Centre of Excellence for Management of COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Government Doon Medical College has been designated as a centre of excellence by the state government for clinical management of COVID-19.

"With reference to an earlier order by the government of India, the Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun is hereby designated as a centre of excellence for clinical management of COVID-19," read order by State Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says 'Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain'.

"Dr Anurag Agarwal, Professor and Head, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Government Doon Medical College, is hereby nominated as nodal officer for the same," the order further read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement