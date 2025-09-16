New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday virtually attended the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of India and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for collaboration to develop the 'International Reference Classification of Occupations'.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the MoU was signed by Arindam Bagchi, Ambassador and Permanent Mission of India, Geneva and Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director General, ILO in Geneva, Switzerland.

The MoU will facilitate access to global employment opportunities for youth.

Many countries are facing significant skill shortages due to demographic deficits and digitalisation. To address these skill gaps, the G20 leaders during India's Presidency in 2023 committed to working towards ensuring well-managed, regular, and skills-based migration pathways. To this end, they endorsed the development of the International Reference Classification of Occupations by skill and qualification requirements.

Addressing the occasion, Mandaviya highlighted that the partnership between the Government of India and the ILO reflects a shared commitment to shaping the future of work in times of rapid transformation.

"The International Reference Classification will enhance comparability of data and promote mutual recognition of skills," he added.

Mandaviya drew attention to India's steady progress towards greater formalisation of the economy. He also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 12th Independence Day address, and stated its aim to create over 35 million jobs in the formal sector over the next two years.

This would significantly boost youth employment and further expand the coverage of social protection data, the Minister said.

The Union Minister stressed India's commitment to leveraging digital innovation in order to enhance labour market efficiency and worker welfare. This commitment, he said, was recently showcased at the International Labour Conference, where India presented two key digital public goods, the National Career Service (NCS) Portal and the e-Shram Portal.

"These digital initiatives hold great potential for cross-learning and adaptation by other member states," Mandaviya said. The Minister proposed organising a dedicated session, in collaboration with the ILO, to share insights and experiences around these digital public goods.

DG ILO noted that the MoU would have a far-reaching impact for countries across the globe. He further underlined the good work that India has been doing in matters related to labour mobility and social protection.

During this event, Secretary (L&E), Vandana Gurnani, emphasised that the MoU provides a framework for undertaking a feasibility study and pilot exercise in crucial areas such as the green, digital, and care sectors. She outlined that this MoU presents an opportunity for future wider collaboration, benefiting the global workforce.

This MoU marks a crucial step towards expanding global job opportunities for India's youth. The agreement will help Indian workers to seamlessly integrate into global labour markets. It reinforces India's vision of becoming not just the skill capital of the world, but also a trusted source of talent for countries facing workforce shortages.

This initiative has the potential of not only enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian graduates but also positioning India as an international hub for high-quality, future-ready education and skilling. (ANI)

