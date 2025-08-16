New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Saturday that the government always stands together with traders who work tirelessly for the development of the state.

According to a release, he assured that any issues faced by traders will be resolved on a priority basis.

Responding to the traders' long-standing demand, the Chief Minister announced a reduction in the lump sum fee charged on binola machines from Rs. 42,000 to Rs. 21,000.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the office-bearers of the Haryana Oil Mills Association of Khal binola Traders at the Multi Art Culture Centre, Kurukshetra, today.

On this occasion, traders honoured the Chief Minister by presenting him with a turban and informed him about the problems being faced by them.

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Shyam Singh Rana, Former Minister, Aseem Goel and officers from Haryana Oil Mill Association also remained present.

Earlier in the day. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended Krishna Janmashtami celebrations organised at the Gurjar Dharamshala in Kurukshetra on Saturday. He also extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.

CM Saini said that Krishna Janmashtami is deeply connected to Indian culture and traditions and conveys a timeless message of unity and brotherhood.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Kurukshetra is a sacred land where Lord Krishna gave the teachings of the Gita to Arjuna. "The wisdom of the Gita, emphasising the importance of action, the protection of dharma, and the victory of truth, remains highly relevant in our lives today," he said.

CM Saini emphasised that as Haryana moves towards building a modern and inclusive society, the principles and teachings of the Holy Gita continue to inspire its progress. "Our goal is to create a society free from discrimination, where people live with mutual respect and harmony," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana government is committed to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' ensuring that every citizen benefits from government schemes without bias.

Moreover, CM Saini also highlighted the importance of preserving culture alongside development. He said that events such as the Sri Krishna Mahotsav and the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, as well as international Gita Mahotsav abroad, are being organised to spread the sacred message of the Gita globally.

He further said that Lord Krishna's association with Gokul and the traditional Gopal culture are deeply embedded in the Gurjar community, whose history reflects courage, sacrifice, and hard work. He urged everyone to follow Lord Krishna's ideals and live by the principles of dharma, justice, and truth.

Responding to the community's request, the Chief Minister announced that he would personally meet the Union Railway Minister to facilitate the construction of the requested access route to the Dharamshala. He also announced to give Rs. 51 lakh to support the Dharamshala's public service activities.

CM Saini assured that the Haryana government would fulfil all other feasible demands put forward by the community. Former Minister Kanwarpal Gurjar also addressed the programme. (ANI)

